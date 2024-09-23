Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMAR. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 352,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,722 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,029.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 129,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BMAR opened at $44.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

