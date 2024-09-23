Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after buying an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 288,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1,773.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 237,745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

