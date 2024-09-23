Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,442 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000.

JEPI opened at $59.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

