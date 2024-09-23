Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,887,000 after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,959,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,526,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

