Beck Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

PJUN stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

