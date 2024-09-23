Beck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,896,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RITM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of RITM opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

