Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,286,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 688,987 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,321,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

