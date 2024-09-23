Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,118 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CION Investment by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,032,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $643.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

CION Investment Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.