Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,296 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $54,704,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 507,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.6 %

AM opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.