Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 895 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

