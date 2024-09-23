Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,926 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 89.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 598,788 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,188,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 321,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.