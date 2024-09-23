Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258,060 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

