Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 14,926 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.91% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXP opened at $27.08 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (SIXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

