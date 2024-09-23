Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 14,926 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.91% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXP opened at $27.08 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- See Why Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure Growth Demands Attention
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Darden Restaurants Is on the Verge of a Significant Breakout
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Onsemi Could Be Set Up For a Solid Rebound: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.