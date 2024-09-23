Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 5,949 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

