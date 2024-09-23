Beck Capital Management LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $187.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.