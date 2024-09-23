Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,449 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CEMEX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,862,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 398,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CEMEX by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 425,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,773 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

CEMEX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CX opened at $6.44 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.