Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Beyond alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYON

Beyond Trading Down 3.7 %

BYON stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 2,817,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beyond has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter worth $399,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.