Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.09

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 117042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $508.03 million, a P/E ratio of 824.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

