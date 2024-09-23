Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $40.39

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $46.50. Biohaven shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 1,921,258 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

