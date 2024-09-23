Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Major Shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul Buys 97,804 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul acquired 97,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $162,354.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,462.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Andrew Mitchell Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Andrew Mitchell Paul acquired 38,560 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,552.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Mitchell Paul purchased 19,422 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,909.88.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.53. 44,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.49 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 307.37% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

