Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Major Shareholder Purchases $65,552.00 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul purchased 38,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,552.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,786 shares in the company, valued at $264,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Andrew Mitchell Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Andrew Mitchell Paul purchased 97,804 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $162,354.64.
- On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Mitchell Paul purchased 19,422 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $29,909.88.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of BTM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.