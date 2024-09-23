BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.28

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 167695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEAR. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

