BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.28

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 167695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
