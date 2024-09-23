BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.32

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 43700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.