BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.32

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 43700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

