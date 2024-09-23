BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.71

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSHGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 788968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 360.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

