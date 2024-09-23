BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.71

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 788968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
