BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.71

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 788968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 360.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

