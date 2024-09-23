BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.49

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 101991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth about $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

