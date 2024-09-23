BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.49

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 101991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.00.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
