Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Position Increased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines comprises about 3.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Blueprint Medicines worth $36,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.8 %

BPMC stock opened at $91.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $428,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,352,249 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

