Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Bodycote Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

