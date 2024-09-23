Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Up to $137.50

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.50, but opened at $141.03. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $141.10, with a volume of 29,657 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $814,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

