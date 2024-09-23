Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $70,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,064.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,772.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3,729.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.