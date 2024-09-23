Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $202.75

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$202.75 and last traded at C$203.63, with a volume of 43508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$206.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$285.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$227.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$251.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1062435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

