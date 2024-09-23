Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.50

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €61.50 ($68.33) and last traded at €61.64 ($68.49), with a volume of 197828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €61.48 ($68.31).

Brenntag Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

