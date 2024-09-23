Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LLYVK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.31. 167,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,283. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
