Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLYVK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.31. 167,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,283. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

