Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $76.65

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.65, but opened at $79.40. Brinker International shares last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 185,274 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

