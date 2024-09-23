Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $171.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $796.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

