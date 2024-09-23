Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.64

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 8414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 162.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile



Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

