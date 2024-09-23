Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.52. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 8,125 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,063 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

