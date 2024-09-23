Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.69.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

