Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of OUST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. 197,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,229. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.37.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

