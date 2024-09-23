Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 178.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Lilium stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 838,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lilium during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

