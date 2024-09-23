Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.33

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.33 and last traded at C$49.27, with a volume of 32906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.44.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.17.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7883598 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.