Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) & InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carl Zeiss Meditec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carl Zeiss Meditec and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carl Zeiss Meditec 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carl Zeiss Meditec and InfuSystem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A $0.92 70.37 InfuSystem $129.37 million 0.98 $870,000.00 $0.00 -597,000.00

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Carl Zeiss Meditec. InfuSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carl Zeiss Meditec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carl Zeiss Meditec and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem 0.28% 0.70% 0.35%

Summary

InfuSystem beats Carl Zeiss Meditec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders. This segment also provides devices for general ophthalmological examination and care, including slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras; and devices for functional diagnostics (perimeters), as well as digital products for storage, evaluation, and sharing of clinical data. In addition, this segment offers surgical ophthalmology products comprising surgical microscopes, biometers, phacoemulsification, and vitrectomy devices; intraocular lenses for cataract patients; and systems and consumables for laser eye surgery. The Microsurgery segment provides products and solutions for invasive surgical treatments; and solutions in the area of ear, nose and throat, plastic and reconstructive, neuro, dental, and spinal surgeries. It serves physicians in various fields and hospitals. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss AG.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

