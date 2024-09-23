Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $5,250,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,847. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 3.43. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carvana by 724.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

