Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $5,250,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CVNA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,847. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 3.43. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.