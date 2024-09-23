Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,858,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,500,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $176.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CVNA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.