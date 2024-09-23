CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading 0.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as high as $131.82 and last traded at $129.70. 968,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,821,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.79.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,943 shares of company stock valued at $38,872,086.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 316.34 and a beta of 3.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

