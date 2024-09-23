Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.36

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.36 and last traded at $209.85, with a volume of 463947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $74,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.