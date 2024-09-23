CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.80

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 52872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
CBS Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CBS
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.