Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance
Shares of EBR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 748,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.11.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
