Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 582 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,667 shares of company stock worth $33,964,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

