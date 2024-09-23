Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 828 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $380.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

