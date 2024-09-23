CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Up to $39.00

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $40.00. CG Oncology shares last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 21,968 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CGON. Roth Mkm began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

CG Oncology Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $82,716,000. Yu Fan purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,828,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

